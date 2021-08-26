Online Ehon book reading to entertain children amid pandemic
The library of the Japan Foundation Center for Cultural Exchange in Vietnam will organise an online Ehon (picture book) reading event to bring joy to children in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The poster of the event (Source: jpf.org.vn)
Attending the event, participants aged between three and six accompanied by their parents will enjoy an interesting book on the rain theme.
After the reading session, they will participate in an interesting craft activity of learning how to make Teru Teru Bouzu (fine weather doll) – a very familiar friend of Japanese from adults to children.
The event is scheduled to take place on August 28 morning via Zoom app, with registration available at https://forms.gle/mjU5u21tKGtaLEf27 between August 23 and 27./.