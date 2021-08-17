Culture - Sports Vietnam ready for Army Games 2021 in Algeria The Vietnamese team has been ready for the upcoming Army Games 2021 in Algeria, said its head Lieut. Col Hoang Ngoc Sang while paying a courtesy call to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh on August 15 (local time).

Culture - Sports Virtual exhibition on late General Vo Nguyen Giap to open A virtual exhibition on the late General Vo Nguyen Giap will open on August 22 on the occasion of his 110th birth anniversary (August 25) to honour the legendary general’s great contributions to the national liberation cause.

Culture - Sports World Cup 2022: Vietnam – Australia match to be played without fans at stadium The match between Vietnam and Australia in the final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers at the My Dinh National Stadium on September 7 will be played without fans in attendance as planned before.