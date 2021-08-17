Online exhibition – Safe way to enjoy art amid pandemic
Organising exhibitions online is a good and safe way to meet the community’s demand to enjoy art amid social distancing measures due to COVID-19.
The Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) has launched its online exhibition themed “Nhung khoanh khac tu trai tim” (Moments from the heart) to introduce photos on COVID-19 prevention and control activities. (Photo: VNA)
In reality, a large number of online exhibitions have been held successfully. Spanning from July 23 to August 23, two photo exhibitions of “Italian Routes - Mountains, Mountaineering, Climate Change” and “Landscapes of Vietnam – Ecological Diversity, New Climate Pattern, New Discovery” jointly held by the Italian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi have given visitors chances to enjoy the natural beauty of Italy and Vietnam right at home.
Meanwhile, “Cau chuyen dong song” (the story of the river) exhibition held from July 12-31 to showcase 20 paintings of Vietnamese and foreign painters drew great attention of the public.
Earlier in June, the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum organised an online exhibition entitled “Mach noi” (Connection) showcasing various works by artists who have worked in the museum.
The museum has also developed 3D online exhibition technology in its website to serve public demand for art.
Recently, the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) has launched its online exhibition themed “Nhung khoanh khac tu trai tim” (Moments from the heart) to introduce photos on COVID-19 prevention and control activities.
Thanks to the booming of technology, especially social networks, the organisation of online events has become easier than ever, helping artists bring their works to the public despite pandemic impacts.
Despite limitations in vision effects, online exhibitions have in some extents met the public's demand for enjoying art during the social distancing period, helping connect artists and audience.
In the past two years, many artists have auctioned their works to raise funds for COVID-19 prevention and control activities. Notably, the charity online exhibition themed “Cay doi mai xanh” (Evergreen life) has drawn more than 60 painters and raised over 1 billion VND for people affected by COVID-19.
Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, the replacing of traditional exhibitions by online events has become an effective measure enabling audience to enjoy art in an easy and safe manner./.