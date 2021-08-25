Videos Japanese people cheer on Vietnam's ParaGames athletes Vietnamese athletes with disabilities have received enthusiastic support from the mayor and residents of Kokubunji city, Tokyo - one of the "host towns" of the Vietnamese delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Videos Vietnamese tank team performs well at Army Games 2021 The Vietnam People’s Army’s tank crew No. 1 delivered a solid performance in qualifiers for the International Army Games 2021’s Tank Biathlon at the Alabino training ground on the outskirt of Moscow on August 23.

Culture - Sports Korean sings Vietnamese in new music video A new music video titled “Vietnam” has been launched by the Republic of Korea singer Joseph Kwon, showing his love to the country and people. The song Vietnam was composed by Kwon himself and Park Nark-jong with youthful melodies and joyful lyrics.