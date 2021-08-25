Online music programme raises funds for COVID-19 affected people
Episode 3 of a music performance programme themed “Sing for life, Sing for love” will be broadcast on virtual platforms at 8:10 pm on August 26 with the participation of artists from northern and southern locations, to raise funds for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The programme, with a live broadcast frame at 20:10 p.m. on Thursday of the 2nd and 4th weeks every month, is jointly organised by the Vietnam Youth Federation’s Central Committee, the Vietnam Volunteer Centre, and relevant units.
It aims to respond to the appeal of the Party and State for joining hands to help disadvantaged people facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All the money raised in the episode 3 will be used to buy essential goods for labourers hard hit by the pandemic.
The episode 2 of the show collected donations totaling 668 million VND (nearly 30,000 USD). All the donations have been be used to support disadvantaged workers in 30 districts of Hanoi, students in difficult circumstances and frontline medical workers./.