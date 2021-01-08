Online networking event boosts Vietnam-Thailand trade ties
Vietnamese and Thai firm representatives at the Vietnam-Thailand Online Business Matching event held in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - A Vietnam-Thailand Online Business Matching event was held in Hanoi on January 7 to connect Vietnamese and Thai companies in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was co-organised by the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand - Office of Commercial Affairs, the Royal Thai Embassy in Hanoi and the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC (Vinexad).
The event aimed to link companies from the two countries, helping them exchange experience and technologies for better quality, said Pannakarn Jiamsuchon, Minister Counselor, Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy in Hanoi.
Exhibitors showcased processed food, healthcare products, baby care products, supplements and beauty care products, she said.
These kinds of Thai products were familiar to and favoured by Vietnamese consumers. Vietnamese people care much about health and Thai businesses were taking advantage of this Vietnamese potential market to introduce high quality and suitable products that fit Vietnamese consumers' tastes, Pannakarn told Vietnam News.
The official expressed her hope that a similar event with a larger scale will be held later this year and more Thai products will be introduced to Vietnamese consumers.
According to her, 11 Thai firms and 45 Vietnamese firms attended the event online, ensuring safe trade connection between enterprises during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This helped both local and foreign exhibitors expand their networks beyond borders, she said./.