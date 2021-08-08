Online theatre or online stage seem to be the most suitable way for performing arts to reach the audiences (Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic have halted art performances, causing difficulties for artists and units, and a shortage of "spiritual dishes" for the audiences, online theatre or online stage seem to be the most suitable way for performing arts to reach the audiences.



An online art programme titled “To quoc trong tim” (Fatherland in the heart) hosted by the Department of Performing Arts under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on July 28 was connected to five locations: Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Nghe An, Binh Thuan and Paris (France), with the participation of outstanding artists from all northern, central and southern regions.





People's Artist Thai Bao (Photo: VNA)

This was a practical activity to improve the cultural and spiritual lives of the people amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam. It also contributed to promoting the spirit of solidarity and determination to battle the pandemic.



With the participation of artists across the country, the show has attracted the attention of many viewers.



Previously, a special performance programme of the Viet Bac Folk Music and Dance Theater of Thai Nguyen province has been broadcast live on VTV2 channel of Vietnam Television on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



Deputy Director of the Department of Performing Arts Tran Huong Duong said this first stage is being piloted only in art units under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



Similar events will be expanded to art troupes throughout the country in the coming time, he noted.



In mid-2020, the Performing Arts Department built Vietnamese performing arts channels on YouTube and Facebook to broadcast live a number of professional art competitions and festivals nationwide.



Duong said in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, this is only way to introduce art programmes to the audiences.



At the same time, it is also a movement that shows connection among artists who want to bring arts to the public in the fight against COVID-19, he added./.

VNA