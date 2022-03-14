Online travel fair hoped to draw visitors to Da Nang, central region
Danang FantastiCity 2022, an online travel fair, will take place from March 17 to 25 to help attract more visitors to Da Nang city and the central region as a whole as Vietnam will completely reopen to international tourists from March 15.
People can visit danangfantasticity.com to take part in the online travel fair. (Photo: VNA)Da Nang (VNA) - Danang FantastiCity 2022, an online travel fair, will take place from March 17 to 25 to help attract more visitors to Da Nang city and the central region as a whole as Vietnam will completely reopen to international tourists from March 15.
The event, at danangfantasticity.com or travelbook.vn/danang, is held by the municipal Department of Tourism and the Viettel Business Solutions Corporation.
It will feature 150 booths of companies working in the travel industry and over 60 partners from Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, India, and Southeast Asian countries.
An aerial view of the Han River in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)The fair will enable participating businesses to meet potential Vietnamese and international partners to share information, connect with one another, and expand ties. Meanwhile, visitors will have a chance to join the promotional programme Fantastic Hour on March 19 and 20.
Nguyen Thi Hoai An, Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre, said exhibitions and fairs are an important part of tourism promotion, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put a halt to all activities and hampered connection opportunities.
Organising online fairs is a solution to maintain domestic and overseas promotion activities, she noted, adding that the city’s tourism sector hopes that thanks to the proactive, flexible, and creative application of digital technologies, Danang FantastiCity 2022 will create a completely new travel experience in a broader space and with more diverse services./.