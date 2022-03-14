Travel Ha Long Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels among ten adventurous tourism places in Southeast Asia The Travel magazine has listed Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh and Cu Chi Tunnels in Ho Chi Minh City among the ten must-visit epic and adventurous places in Southeast Asia.

Travel Kien Giang enhances tourism service quality to bolster tourism in new normal The southern province of Kien Giang has actively implemented measures to enhance tourism service quality and develop new tourism products in preparation for the full opening of tourism in the new normal slated for March 15.

Travel Quang Nam works to promote image of safe, friendly tourist destination The central province of Quang Nam, which hosts the National Tourism Year 2022, has taken steps to upgrade its tourism products, destinations, tourism services and accommodation facilities since the beginning of the year so as to provide the best services to visitors.