Politics Vietnam, Cambodia promote multi-faceted collaboration Chairwoman of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association Nguyen Thi Thanh and Chairwoman of the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Association Samdech Men Sam An on November 12 co-chaired a conference in Tay Ninh province to review the one-year implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on coordination between the two associations for the 2022-2027 period.

Politics Hanoi strengthens relations with Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture A delegation of Hanoi led by Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen visited Fukuoka prefecture, and attended activities marking 15 years of the two localities’ friendship within the framework of its working trip to Japan from November 10-12.

Politics Vietnam accompanies UN to support Cuba's sustainable development: Ambassador Vietnam stands ready to accompany the UN on assisting Cuba to carry out the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

Politics Vietnam supports reform of UN General Assembly’s operation The Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, Minister Counselor Le Thi Minh Thoa, laid stress on the significance of the UN General Assembly’s operation reform to the UN’s reform while attending the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on November 10.