Opportunities for commodity exports via e-commerce
Farm produce is one of the commodity groups enjoying robust growth via e-commerce platforms (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - Food, beverages, and agricultural products can be viewed as the commodity groups which have enjoyed robust growth through e-commerce platforms, with each of them anticipated to see plenty of room for further development, heard a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City.
The workshop, organised by on January 12 by the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), aimed at discussing solutions for boosting exports via Alibaba.com, one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms.
Tran Phu Lu, Deputy Director of the ITPC, emphasised that e-commerce has become a new business trend globally, with the nation’s e-commerce growth index in recent years reaching high at over 30 percent annually, and revenue at approximately 3 billion USD.
Lu noted that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has posed both challenges and opportunities for businesses as they strive to promote trade activities via online platforms. He also advised local businesses to take advantage of trends and focus on the export of essential products, such as food, personal care items, and household appliances.
Bui Nha Uyen, Manager of Alibaba Dealer Channel in Vietnam, pointed out that the impact of COVID-19 has seen consumers prioritise shopping through online platforms, with markets such as the United States, India, Canada, Brazil, Australia, and the UK taking the lead.
Alibaba's statistics indicate that despite complicated developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of visitors to e-commerce sites witnessed an increase of 92 percent, and the quantity of orders skyrocketed by 177 percent.
As the purchasing power of some major markets is forecast to enjoy a recovery in the post-COVID-19 period, the trend of online shopping becomes increasingly popular as it saves time and cost for sellers, which is expected to open up bright prospects ahead for the export of agricultural products, food, and beverages in future.
According to Tran Thi Yen Phi, Managing Director of the DWS Company, her company has grasped the latest trend through actively launching digital platforms in order to join reputable and large-scale e-commerce floors.
She advised small businesses to cooperate with large e-commerce platforms which have had ecosystems for operating stores, providing shipping and after-sales services in order to save cost and time./.