Politics Vietnam, Thailand hold 4th meeting of Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Don Pramudwinai co-chaired the fourth meeting of the Vietnam-Thailand Joint Commission on Bilteral Cooperation (JCBC), which was held via videoconference on November 19.

Politics Politburo issues disciplinary measures against former health officials The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee have decided to issue disciplinary warnings against the Party delegation at the Ministry of Public Health in the 2016-2021 tenure, and former Health Minister Nguyen Thi Kim Tien.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to pay official visit to Japan Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Japan from November 22-25, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.