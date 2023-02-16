Society Hanoi in high demand of labourers for economic recovery Hanoi is estimated to need about 120,000 laborers in the first quarter of this year following the economic recovery that enable businesses of different sectors to resume operations with good market prospects, reported The Hanoi Times.

Society Vietnam hopes for stronger labour ties with US Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Thi Ha has called on the US to enhance labour cooperation with Vietnam during a recent meeting with visiting US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai.

Society Vietnam rescue forces racing against time to find survivors of earthquake ​ A rescue mission from Vietnam is racing against time to find survivors buried under the rubble in Turkey. Local people, who experienced the terrible earthquake on February 6, met and expressed their gratitude towards the team.