President Vo Van Thuong (R) and French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong has congratulated outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery on fulfilling tasks during his tenure in the Southeast Asian country.

At a reception for Warnery in Hanoi on July 10, President Thuong expressed his belief that in any position, the diplomat will continue serving as a bridge promoting traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

He took this occasion to thank France for donating millions of vaccine doses to Vietnam, helping the country to successfully cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to boost the bilateral ties in the near future, the President suggested both sides continue facilitating meetings and visits by their leaders. He asked the ambassador to convey his invitation to French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that Vietnam is ready to welcome the leader for a visit at a suitable time.

President Thuong proposed facilitating the exchange of delegations at the local level and further promote people-to-people exchanges, thereby deepening the traditional friendship between the two nations.

Vietnam welcomes joint programmes and projects between businesses of the two countries and expects that France would soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to optimise the potential for bilateral collaboration, he said.

Regarding the conservation of cultural works and architectural heritages with French characteristics in Vietnamese cities and provinces, the President hoped that France will continue with its support to ensure the effective maintenance efforts.

Speaking highly of France’s stance on the East Sea issue, the State leader hoped that France would continue backing ASEAN's and Vietnam's stance on ensuring security, safety and freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and settling disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



Warnery, for his part, thanked Vietnam for promptly donating masks to France during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said France advocates strongly developing its ties with Vietnam in various areas both bilaterally and at global and regional forums.

As this year marks the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership, he said President Macron wants to meet with President Thuong soon to discuss comprehensive cooperation, especially in politics, diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, education, health care, energy and climate change response.

France is also willing to work with Vietnam to preserve French-style cultural works and architectural heritages, particularly Long Bien bridge, an iconic symbol of Hanoi throughout the years, he said./.