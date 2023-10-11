OV entrepreneurs contribute ideas to serve HCM City’s development
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City wishes to continue receiving recommendations of Vietnamese entrepreneurs abroad on solutions for the city’s development, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said on October 10.
Speaking at a conference on Resolution 98/2023/QH15 piloting special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City, which officially took effect on August 1, with overseas Vietnamese (OV) entrepreneurs, Hai also expressed his hope that they will help connect and attract financial institutions and economic groups to seek investment opportunities in the city.
He affirmed that the city is always well aware of the big role of Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs, especially those living abroad, in popularising policies of the Party and laws of the State in general and those of HCM City in particular to international friends.
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Mai Phan Dung, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, emphasised that the overseas Vietnamese community, including OV entrepreneurs, are abundant resources that need to be attracted to join hands in implementing the development tasks set for Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time.
At the event, Vietnamese entrepreneurs from Poland, the UK, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) and Japan contributed their ideas to attract more foreign investment and boost international cooperation in calling for and implementing projects in the fields of technology, renewable energy and education.
They pledged to maintain support for the city during the process of carrying out Resolution 98, and well serve as a bridge connecting the city with reliable international partners./.