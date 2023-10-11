Society Hanoi honours 96 valedictorians from universities A ceremony to honour 96 valedictorians from Hanoi-based universities this year was held in Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) on October 10 night.

Society Hanoi affirms its position as “City for Peace” 69 years since its liberation (October 10, 1954) and after recording a raft of outstanding achievements, Hanoi has been praised as a “City for Peace” worthy of being the capital of a dynamic, innovative country.

Society Wartime bomb in Yen Bai safely defused Sappers in the northern province of Yen Bai on October 10 safely defused a 340-kg bomb left from the war.

Society Phu Tho puts agricultural land to effective use The northern midland province of Phu Tho has undertaken measures to effectively and sustainably utilise its 297,000 hectares of agricultural land to facilitate the development of the agricultural sector.