Illustrative image. (Photo: webthethao.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 1,000 taekwondo athletes and coaches from 55 teams nationwide will compete at the National Taekwondo Clubs Championships-Korean Ambassador Cup 2022 to be held in the central province of Quang Nam, said Vu Xuan Thanh, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Taekwondo Federation at a press briefing on March 2.



The tournament is held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (1992 - 2022) and in response to National Tourism Year - Quang Nam 2022. It will include combat and performance events, and is scheduled from March 5-12.

Deputy General Director of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training Le Thi Hoang Yen (the second, from the right) speaks at press briefing on March 2. (Photo: VNA)

The competition contributes to spreading the message of the Government's policy of realising the dual goals of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and developing the economy at the same time. It also promotes the image of Vietnam as a safe destination./.