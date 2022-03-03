Over 1,000 taekwondo athletes, coaches to compete in Korean Ambassador Cup hinh anh 1Illustrative image. (Photo: webthethao.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 1,000 taekwondo athletes and coaches from 55 teams nationwide will compete at the National Taekwondo Clubs Championships-Korean Ambassador Cup 2022 to be held in the central province of Quang Nam, said Vu Xuan Thanh, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Taekwondo Federation at a press briefing on March 2.

The tournament is held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (1992 - 2022) and in response to National Tourism Year - Quang Nam 2022. It will include combat and performance events, and is scheduled from March 5-12.

Over 1,000 taekwondo athletes, coaches to compete in Korean Ambassador Cup hinh anh 2Deputy General Director of the General Department of Sports and Physical Training Le Thi Hoang Yen (the second, from the right) speaks at press briefing on March 2. (Photo: VNA)

The competition contributes to spreading the message of the Government's policy of realising the dual goals of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and developing the economy at the same time. It also promotes the image of Vietnam as a safe destination./.

VNA