Deputy PM Bui Thanh Son (R) and head of the Asia-Pacific region of the WEF Justin Wood answer reporters' question at the press conference (Photo: VNA)

The World Economic Forum on ASEAN (WEF ASEAN) will receive more than 1,000 delegates, including high-ranking government representatives and executives of regional and world-leading corporations.The information was released at a WEF ASEAN press conference held in Hanoi on September 6. In addition to the delegates, about 300 reporters from global and regional media outlets are expected to come covering the event.Speaking at the press conference, Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who is also head of the organising board of the forum, said that it is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from September 11 to 13 under the theme of “ASEAN 4.0: Entrepreneurship in the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.He added that the theme is relevant to the bloc’s 2018 theme of “Resilient and Innovative ASEAN”.According to the official, the forum will revolve around a range of topics, including defining a new ASEAN vision for regional integration; new economic models and leadership in the digital ages; and the development of smart infrastructure, jobs, startups, and innovation.The forum will feature an open forum on ASEAN 4.0 for people’s benefits, an opening ceremony of the plenary session on September 12, and 60 in-depth sessions and discussions.On the sidelines, an innovative startup forum is scheduled for September 11, a Vietnam cultural gala will take place on September 12, the Vietnam Business Summit 2018 will start on September 13 as well as a two-day field trip to Quang Ninh province and its world-famous Ha Long bay starting September 13.Most of these activities will take place at the Vietnam National Convention Center in Hanoi’s Nam Tu Liem district.Son said that both venues and needed infrastructure have been put into place, while reception, communications, security, and health works have been prepared well.At the press conference, head of the Asia-Pacific region of the WEF Justin Wood highlighted that the significant number of participants reflects the event’s attractiveness.He said Vietnam is to date the first and only country that the WEF has signed and implemented a public-private partnership agreement. The sides have worked closely together particularly in preparing for the WEF ASEAN 2018 over the past year.The WEF was established in 1971 as a non-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. The forum engages political, business, and other leaders to shape global, regional, and industry agendas.Founded in 1967, ASEAN groups together Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. –VNA