Over 110,000 Vietnamese labourers sent abroad to work in nine months (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 110,000 Vietnamese labourers were sent abroad for work under contract in the first nine months of 2023, surpassing the full year’s projection by 1.37% and up 8.23% year on year, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) has reported.

In the reviewed period, the number of labourers returned home after their whose contracts expired was nearly 79,000. The number of workers working abroad under valid contracts was over 650,000.

It is estimated that Vietnam will send about 125,000 labourers to work abroad under contracts in 2023, surpassing the yearly plan by 4%.



Along with tightening foreign labour management, the MoLISA has enhanced the efficiency of management and licensing for foreign workers working in the country. The ministry has submitted to the Government for promulgation Decree No. 70/2023/ND-CP dated September 18, 2023 amending and supplementing a number of articles of Decree 152/2020/ND-CP dated December 30, 2020 regulating foreign workers working in Vietnam and the recruitment and management of Vietnamese workers working for foreign organisations and individuals in Vietnam.

As of September 2023, there were 132,381 foreign workers working in Vietnam while the national labour force reached 52.3 million people, up 760,000 labourers compared to the same period last year.

The domestic labour market continued to see recovery, with increases seen in the labour force and number of employed workers./.