Over 120 models introduced at Vietnam Motor Show 2022
Over 120 models are being displayed at the Vietnam Motor Show 2022 which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26.
Over 120 models displayed at the Vietnam Motor Show 2022. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Over 120 models are being displayed at the Vietnam Motor Show 2022 which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on October 26.
The five-day event, jointly held by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) and the Vehicles Importers Vietnam Association (VIVA), attracted the participation of 14 renowned brands, namely Audi, Brabus, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Morgan, MG, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.
The Vietnam Motor Show 2022 also marks the first-time participation of other means of transportation from well-known brands in the industry including trucks, large capacity vehicles and electric vehicles.
It not only features display activities with exceptional products but also offers visitors intriguing and novel experiences through engaging in interactive activities.
Visitors are offered an opportunity to experience a synchronised technology journey from check-in to taking part in surveys and QR code scanning games to collect brand logos and a wheel of fortune to receive gifts. Visitors can also experience AR technology showing the exhibition's 3D car models, videos and images of car brands with their own smartphones.
Laurent Genet, a representative from VIVA, said that through the show, VAMA, VIVA and manufacturers want to show their efforts to bring high-quality products to consumers, and contribute to the development of Vietnam’s automobile industry./.