Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – There were 1,326 cases of traffic accidents in May, killing 558 people and injuring over 1,000 others, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.



Compared to the same period last year, the number of cases were down 9.8 percent, while the number of fatalities and injured were reduced by 18.9 percent and 4.53 percent, respectively.



Of the figure, as many as 1,313 road accidents left 553 people dead and 1,072 others wounded. Nine railway accidents killed five and injured two others while three waterway accident cases hurt one.



In the five months of this year, there were more than 6,700 traffic accidents, killing over 3,100 and injuring 5,200 others – down 9.49 percent in the number of cases, 10 percent in mortalities, and 8 percent in the number of the wounded.



Nearly 6,700 road accidents killed upwards 3,000 people and injured more than 5,200 others.



Vice Chairman of the committee Khuat Viet Hung said there have been a number of traffic accidents causing public concern regarding drivers who drink alcohol in excess or abuse drugs, causing serious accidents, notably three cases in Binh Dinh and one in Hanoi in April.



In the near future, the committee will hold trips to those localities with many accident cases in the first quarter, he said.



The Ministry of Public Security asked units and localities to enhance inspection and seriously punish violators. –VNA