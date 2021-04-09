Culture - Sports Korean telecom giant shakes hands with VTVcab to develop music streaming service The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s KT Corp. on April 9 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vietnam Television Cable (VTVcab), a subsidiary of Vietnam Television, on cooperation in developing music streaming platform in Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Veteran movie stars turn models in ao dai fashion show Fifteen fashion designers across the country will gather to showcase their newest collections of ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) during a fashion show taking place tonight at Thai Hoc yard in the Temple of Literature in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese restaurant named among Asia's best The Anan Saigon, a restaurant that turns street food flavours into contemporary creations, was named Viet Nam's best restaurant in 2021 and 39th in Asia by the website theworlds50best.com on the 'Asia's 50 Best Restaurants' list.