Over 13,000 runners take part in Techcombank HCM City Int’l Marathon
Runners at the marathon last year (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - More than 13,000 runners from 44 localities nationwide will compete at the 4th Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon, the largest race in Vietnam, heard a press conference held in conjunction with the beginning of the event on April 9.
There are four distances for runners to choose - 42km, 21km, 10km, and 5km - kicking off on April 11. The starting line is on Nguyen Binh Khiem street in District 1.
Some 5,500 competitors from 60 businesses and 11 running clubs will compete in challenges specifically designed for their groups.
In addition to the four race categories, there will also be kids’ runs of 3km and 1.5km, held on April 10.
Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, said changes have been made to ensure the safety of participants, with a number of races expanded.
The 42km race is set to cross six districts and many key tourist destinations in the city, such as Notre Dame Cathedral, the HCM City Post Office, and Nguyen Hue walking street.
This is also an opportunity to promote the image of the city and Vietnam as a whole among domestic and international runners./.