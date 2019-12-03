Society Conference discusses anti-corruption in infrastructure projects The 10th Regional Conference on Preventing and Combating Corruption in Infrastructure Projects in Asia-Pacific opened in Hanoi on December 3.

Society Denmark supports Vietnam in managing food safety Vietnam and Denmark signed a cooperation agreement and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) related to the Northern European country’s support for Vietnam to promote food safety management, at ceremony in Hanoi on December 3.

Society Policy dialogue highlights youngsters’ scientific researches The UN Women and UNESCO in Vietnam jointly held a policy dialogue on the youth’s scientific research activities in Hanoi on December 3 as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign.

Society Vietnam, Laos ink cooperative MoU on archive The national archive agencies of Vietnam and Laos signed a Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation in 2020 at a ceremony in Hanoi on December 3.