Over 21 billion VND registered to fund Hue Festival 2020
Audiences of an art show as part of the 2018 Hue Festival (Photo: VNA)
Thua Thien – Hue (VNA) – The organising board of the Hue Festival 2020 on December 3 signed a sponsorship deal worth 8 billion VND (345,439 USD) with Carlsberg Vietnam Co., Ltd – the platinum sponsor of the festival.
According to the board, organisations and businesses have registered to fund the festival with a total amount of 21 billion VND (over 907,401 USD) so far.
With the theme "Cultural Heritage in Integration and Development – Always a New Hue", the biennial festival will take place from April 1-6.
It is expected to feature the diversification of both traditional and contemporary art and cultural performances.
The event is hoped to attract the participation of 20 countries across five continents, and feature diverse performances of both traditional and contemporary art and culture.
It will also be a green festival saying no to disposable plastic products, according to the province’s officials.
The Hue Festival 2018 attracted nearly 1,400 artists at home and abroad. Thousands of amateur artists also took part in the event, which welcomed more than 1.2 million visitors.
The Hue Festival is a biennial celebration that has been taking place since 2000, and is one of the biggest cultural events in the country./.