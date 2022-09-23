At the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Over 30 leaders from the world’s top blockchain platforms have gathered at the Buidl Vietnam 2022 conference which is being held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 23-24.

Co-hosted by KryptoSeoul and KryptoVietnam, the event drew 37 speakers from blockchain platforms and over 500 IT engineers, coders, CTOs and developers interested in blockchain technology. It follows the Buidl Asia meeting that was successfully held in Seoul in August.



Erica Kang, founder of KryptoSeoul, said Vietnam is becoming a blockchain hub with an increasing number of GameFi companies and developers.

Buidl Vietnam 2022 will feature 15 presentations, four sessions and one sideline seminar focusing on outstanding technological solutions such as Web3 – a new breakthrough for the Internet, the future of Ethereum following the merger, GameFi development, and the use of decentralised apps on Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche and Cosmos.

Speakers are also due to discuss trends and investment opportunities in decentralised finance ecosystems in Asia as well as the overview of blockchain technology. Representatives from blockchain platforms will also speak of difficulties and the importance of multi-chains on projects, and their expectations.

Founded in 2018, KryptoSeoul looks to support global blockchain projects via holding online events and activities. In 2021, it established the KryptoVietnam community to build a community of coders and developers in Vietnam./.