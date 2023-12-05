Society Rach Gia - Ancient city mixed with modern beauty Rach Gia city in the southern Kien Giang province is a bustling urban area built over 3 centuries on the eastern shores of the Gulf of Thailand. The city boasts a charming beauty from preserving its ancient splendour and features fresh, modern colours that make it a liveable city.

Society Federation of Vietnamese people associations set up in Germany The federation of Vietnamese people associations in Germany was established at a congress held in Berlin on December 3.

Society Vietnam-Switzerland Solidarity Day held in Zurich The Switzerland-Vietnam Friendship Association (SVFA) in coordination with the Vietnamese community in Switzerland held Solidarity Day 2023 in Zurich on December 3 to strengthen solidarity and mutual support between people of the two countries for peace and friendship among nations in the world.

Society Festival held to forge Vietnam-India friendship The 11th Vietnam – India People's Friendship Festival opened in Chennai, the capital of India’s Tamil Nadu state, on December 2 evening, aiming to strengthening the friendship at all levels within the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.