Vietnamese citizens on the flight returning home (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - Relevant agencies of Vietnam, the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and Genting Malaysia Berhad on July 21 coordinated with competent Malaysian agencies to organise a flight bringing home over 300 Vietnamese citizens.



To ensure the safety of the passengers and crew and prevent the spread of COVID-19, the carrier strictly implemented security, safety, and hygiene measures during the flight.



After landing at Can Tho International Airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name, all passengers and crew members had their health checked and were taken to a concentrated quarantine centre, in line with Vietnam’s regulations.



Implementing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s directions, relevant domestic agencies and Vietnamese representative agencies abroad are coordinating to bring Vietnamese citizens home when domestic quarantine capacity permits./.