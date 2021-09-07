Over 36.2 trillion VND raised through G-bond auctions in August
The State Treasury and the Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) mobilised more than 36.2 trillion VND (1.59 billion USD) on the primary market via 20 Government bond (G-bond) auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in August.
Of the sum, the State Treasury raised 29.7 trillion VND and the VBSP over 6.52 trillion VND.
Compared to the end of July, annual interest rates for all the bonds issued by the State Treasury decreased by 0.07 - 0.21 percent.
In the first eight months of 2021, the State Treasury raised over 199.25 trillion VND through G-bonds, or equivalent to 56.93 percent of the yearly target.
On the secondary market, bonds worth more than 181.46 trillion VND were sold in the month. The average trading value neared 8.25 billion VND per session, down 11.1 percent on-month.
The total volume traded via repos made up 26.8 percent of the total.
Foreign investors’ purchases accounted for 1.98 percent of the total value in August, with net purchase value hitting 769 billion VND./.