Business Growth prospect of absorption rate looks promising in Vietnam In Vietnam's real estate market, the leasing demand also recorded positive signals, with the amount of absorption area in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in the first two quarters of 2021 were close to pre-pandemic levels.

Business CAAV proposes measures to resume domestic flights amid COVID-19 The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the classification of domestic airports depending on the levels of COVID-19 risks to serve the re-opening of regular domestic flights in a safe manner amid the pandemic.

Business Standard Chartered, Britcham boost sustainable development in Vietnam Standard Chartered Vietnam and the British Chamber of Commerce (Britcham) in Vietnam have signed a cooperation agreement to promote sustainable development in Vietnam and apply environment, society and governance (ESG) criteria in businesses.