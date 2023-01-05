Business Outstanding economic events of Vietnam in 2022 Faster-than-expected GDP growth, the upgrade of Vietnam’s credit ratings, and big fluctuations in the corporate bond market are among notable events of the Vietnamese economy in 2022. The following is the list of the top 10 defining events of the economy this year selected by the Vietnam News Agency.

Business MoIT urges guaranteed fuel supply amid Nghi Son refinery’s troubleshooting The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has sent an urgent dispatch to the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group along with petrol and oil businesses and traders, requesting them to ensure petrol and oil supply amid an output decline at the Nghi Son oil refinery in early January due to a technical incident.

Business Tough year expected for banks in 2023 With a dim outlook for the banking industry, most securities firms expect conservative profit growth for banks in 2023.