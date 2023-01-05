Over 549 million USD invested in HCM City’s export processing, industrial zones
A Japanese-invested factory in the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone in HCM City (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – More than 549 million USD worth of new and additional investment was poured into export processing and industrial zones of Ho Chi Minh City in 2022, about 9.8% higher than the target, statistics showed.
The capital comprises 196.6 million USD in foreign investment and over 8.15 trillion VND (352.48 million USD) in domestic investment, the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) said on January 5.
HEPZA Director Hua Quoc Trung said investment attraction has become more positive since Vietnam reopened to international arrivals on March 15, 2022, which has facilitated the travel of investors.
Thanks to that, many have come to local industrial parks to explore investment chances as Vietnam is an attractive and safe investment destination for foreign investors, he noted./.