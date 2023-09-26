Over 585 tonnes of rice delivered to needy people in Dak Lak (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak (VNA) – More than 585 tonnes of rice from the national reserve are being delivered to needy people in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak in light of the lean season in 2023.



Accordingly, from September 25-28, rice is allocated to people in need in the districts Lak, Krong Ana, Krong Bong, Krong Nang, Krong Buk, Ea H’leo, M’Drak, Buon Don, Ea Sup, Cu M’gar.



Lak district receives the largest amount with more than 133 tonnes. Ethnic minorities account for 67% of the district’s population, with over 8,000 poor households. Floods that occurred in late July and early this month inundated nearly 3,000 hectares of Summer-Autumn rice, of which more than 2,000 hectares were destroyed. Lak district is the province's rice granary.



Dak Lak is one of the six localities receiving rice from the national reserve under Decision No.1049/QD-TTg dated September 13, 2023 signed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.



Under the decision, more than 3,300 tonnes of rice from the national reserve will be allocated to Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Bac Kan, Dak Lak and Cao Bang provinces to support local people in light of the lean season in 2023./.