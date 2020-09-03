Illustrative image (Photo: Saigon Children’s Charity)



HCM City (VNA) – The Saigon Children’s Charity organisation (Saigonchildren) said on September 3 that it has raised over 10 billion VND (434,000 USD) from domestic and foreign entities and individuals, equivalent to over 7,000 aid packages since April.



Each package is enough for a four-member family for one month, which is being sent to poor households in the southern provinces of Dong Nai, Hau Giang, Tay Ninh, Tien Giang and Tra Vinh, and Ho Chi Minh City.



Executive Director of Saigon Children’s Charity Damien Roberts said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected job of over 30 million Vietnamese people. The hardest-hit ones include women, manual workers and those without labour contracts.



He added that the ultimate goal of the organisation is facilitating children’s best access to education. Therefore, it used part of donations to present scholarships to children of families economically hit by COVID-19 pandemic.



The organising continues raising fund to assist pademic-hit areas like Da Nang and Quang Nam and help children in need to go to school.



According to the organisation, Da Nang's economic growth dropped by 3.61 percent in the first half of this year, marking the first time the city failed to post growth.



The Da Nang municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs said the city is now home to over 216,300 uncontracted workers. Over 50,000 poor and near-poor households are seriously hit by the pandemic./.