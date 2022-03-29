Business Seminar discusses how to shift IZs, EPZs into eco-industrial parks The Ministry of Planning and Investment, in collaboration with the UN Industrial Development Organisation and the Management Board of Industrial Zones (IZs), and Export Processing Zones (EPZs), held a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on March 29, discussing how to turn IZs and EPZs into eco-industrial parks (EIPs).

Business Work starts on bridge project in Mekong Delta Construction on Rach Mieu 2 bridge in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre began on March 29, the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai.

Business Report on Business Law Flow 2021 released The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on March 29 publicised its Report on Business Law Flow in 2021, the fourth edition since 2018, which reviews laws related to business in the year and reflects the view of enterprises to drafted or issued policies.

Business Consumer goods and services survey to start The Vietnam Consumer Protection Association (VCPA) will start a survey programme for consumer-trusted goods and services in 2022.