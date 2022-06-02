Over 92 percent of Vietnamese firms register to use e-invoices
As many as 764,314 firms, or more than 92 percent of Vietnamese total, have registered to convert to electronic invoices, according to deputy head of the General Department of Taxation Dang Ngoc Minh.
Over 52,770 business households and individuals nationwide have also registered to use this kind of document.
Minh said that the use of e-invoices is a key and important task of the tax sector to promote digital transformation at businesses, financial agencies as well as other state ones.
The work will contribute to automating the way of serving the people, the management and organisation methods in order to reform administrative procedures, reduce costs, increase productivity of businesses, and at the same time contribute to promoting the development of e-commerce.
Vietnam launched its national e-invoice system on April 21. It is expected to help create an equal, transparent, and favourable business environment for people and enterprises, thus helping improve labour productivity and carry out the national digital transformation strategy./.