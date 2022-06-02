Business Vietnam’s export to EU benefiting from free trade agreement Vietnam’s export value to the European Union (EU) grew further in the first five months of this year, with a trade surplus of 13.4 billion USD, up nearly 47 percent, thanks to their bilateral free trade agreement.

Business Newly established firms up in first five months The number of newly-established enterprises in the first five months of the year was 62,961, up 12.9 percent over the same period in 2021, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,066 VND/USD on June 2, up 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic Public Administration Reform Index 2021: Hai Phong city tops 2021 ranking The Public Administration Reform Index (PAR) provides a practical and objective evaluation on administrative reform efforts at 17 ministries and ministerial-level agencies as well as the People’s Committees of Vietnam’s 63 centrally-run cities and provinces.