Business Vietnam, Thailand discuss ways for promoting bilateral trade Vietnam and Thailand held the fourth meeting of their Joint Trade Committee in Bangkok on April 20, working out orientations, measures, and action plans to soon raise bilateral trade to 25 billion USD.

Business Security of finance-currency activities must be ensured: PM The Prime Minister has directed relevant agencies and sectors to immediately act to ensure the security and safety of activities in the finance-currency market.

Business Fiscal policies work to keep inflation under control Fiscal policies have worked to promote economic growth and control inflation in the first months of this year, Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung said, adding that close watch would be placed on the market to ensure inflation was within the National Assembly’s target.

Business Vietnam to become second largest digital economy in Southeast Asia in 2025: experts Vietnam can become the second largest digital economy in Southeast Asia in 2025, while the country’s e-commerce market will draw more large-scale businesses, forecast experts at an online seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on April 20.