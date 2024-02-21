Business RoK's firm penetrates LPG market in Vietnam​ E1, an importer and distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) under the Republic of Korea’s LS Group. announced on February 21 that it has signed a joint contract with Venus Gas, the largest LPG importer in northern Vietnam, to build an LPG terminal in Bac Tien Phong industrial complex in Vietnam's northern coastal province of Quang Ninh.

Business Over 21.7 million USD of credit package for social housing development disbursed As many as 531 billion VND (21.7 million USD) under the 120 trillion VND credit package for social housing development has been disbursed, according to Director General of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Department of Credit for Economic Sectors Ha Thu Giang.