Overseas intellectuals in New South Wales promote cooperation linkages
Members of the club of Overseas Vietnamese intellectuals in New South Wales have participated in the implementation of 10 out of 14 innovation projects under the Aus4Innovation programme during the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it was reported at the club’s meeting on February 26.
Head of the club, Professor Nghiem Duc Long, Director of the Centre for Technology in Water and Wastewater, University of Technology Sydney, said in the time ahead, the club plans to promote connections among intellectuals in New South Wales and support Vietnamese students and researchers studying at universities in the Australian state.
The club will also organise more innovation contests for Vietnamese students in Australia, he said.
Established in mid-2018, the club of OV intellectuals in New South Wales aimed to foster linkages with the community of intellectuals and scientists in Vietnam, contributing to promoting scientific-technological cooperation between Australia and Vietnam and the development of science and technology in Vietnam through fast access to most advanced knowledge./.