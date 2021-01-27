Overseas Vietnamese in Laos have high hopes for 13th National Party Congress
Vietnamese citizens living in Laos have high hopes for the ongoing 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), saying they have full faith that the Party’s wise leadership will take the country to new heights in the years to come.
Duong Dinh Bang, chief representative of the State-run Vietnam Rubber Group in Laos. (Photo: VNA)
Duong Dinh Bang, chief representative of the State-run Vietnam Rubber Group in Laos, said he is proud of what Vietnam has achieved over the years, adding that over the last five years the country has recorded remarkable achievements in socio-economic affairs, defence and security, and diplomacy, raising its position on the international stage.
He appreciates Vietnam’s success in not only containing COVID-19 but also maintaining positive economic growth in 2020, making it one of only a few countries in the world to do so. This reflects the CPV’s sound leadership and the determination of all Vietnamese people, he said.
He expects the Party will put forward innovative plans for future socio-economic development, to enable the country to thrive further and fulfill all of the goals set for the next five years and beyond.
He proposed the government create a better business climate by establishing preferential funds for enterprises, and develop transport infrastructure between Vietnam and Laos to facilitate the bilateral trade of goods. He also suggested the government adopt new support policies to pave the way for Vietnamese investors seeking opportunities in priority areas in Laos.
Nguyen Thi Nuong, an elderly Lao-Vietnamese woman living in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)Nguyen Thi Nuong, an elderly Lao-Vietnamese woman living in Vientiane, said she is always impressed by the rapid changes she sees in Vietnam every time she visits her homeland. “Without the Party, there is no [Vietnam] today,” she said.
She highlighted anti-corruption as the country’s most significant achievement, saying the Party and Government have played an exemplary and decisive role in such efforts. She also voiced a hope that this fight will be more drastic and successful following the 13th National Party Congress.
Speaking highly of the attention paid by the Party and State to Vietnamese religious practices in foreign countries, Most Venerable Thich Minh Quang, head monk at Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane, said they have provided all necessary conditions for the development of Buddhism as well as traditional culture among Vietnamese people abroad.
Over the last five years, the Party has guided the country through all kinds of hardships to sustain economic growth and promote people’s collective strength in combating COVID-19, he said, adding that this has built great trust among overseas Vietnamese monks and citizens.
Tran Minh Khoi from the Mekong River Commission (MRC). (Photo: VNA)Tran Minh Khoi from the Mekong River Commission (MRC), meanwhile, voiced his hope that the new Party leadership will continue ensuring political stability in Vietnam, which in turn will lay a solid foundation for stronger economic growth. He also has high hopes for the documents to be adopted by the congress, which will set out the country’s future over the next 5-10 years and beyond./.