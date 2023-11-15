Doan Nhat Minh (second, right), president of the Aide au Vietnam (support Vietnam) charity association in Luxembourg (Photo: VNA)

Luxembourg (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in Luxembourg has shown their belief in the prospect of the relations between the two countries, hoping that cooperation will be expanded from the economic and financial areas to cultural exchange.



Doan Nhat Minh, president of the Aide au Vietnam (support Vietnam) charity association in Luxembourg, highlighted the Vietnamese community's significant development in recent times, saying that the well-being of the community has improved, with the majority of people securing stable employment.



Established in 2000, Aide au Vietnam has focused on assisting underprivileged children, those with disabilities, and charitable centres, victims of natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam. Its projects provide vocational training for disabled individuals, enable hearing-impaired children to participate in communication courses and provide them with hearing aids.



Minh recommended that the Vietnamese government should create favourable conditions for travel between the two countries by considering visa exemptions for citizens of Luxembourg visiting Vietnam for less than 30 days. This will help increase Vietnam’s competitiveness in the tourism industry, she said.



Dr. Nguyen Duy Cu, who is working in cyber security and cybersecurity, and online fraud and scams prevention in Luxembourg, said that he is very proud and happy to witness the growing Vietnam – Luxembourg relationship.



Accompanying Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg during his visit to Vietnam in May this year to promote cooperation and investment, Cu said that there is huge potential for collaboration between the two countries, especially in promising areas such as logistics, high technology, education, and the high-tech labour force.



He hoped to share his expertise and contribute to connecting Vietnamese partners with Luxembourg in detecting and preventing cyberattacks and fraud on telecommunication networks.



Cu also serves as a bridge connecting the Vietnamese community in Luxembourg. The VietLux group, under his guidance, is a platform for sharing information and promoting unity among Vietnamese expats in Luxembourg.



He showed his hope that Vietnam and Luxembourg will continue to expand comprehensive cooperation in the coming time, contributing to providing more development opportunities for people and businesses of both countries./.