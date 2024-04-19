Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, agencies, associations, and Vietnamese people in Moscow at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA broadcasts)

Moscow (VNA) – Overseas Vietnamese in Russia on April 18 held a ceremony in Moscow to mark the death anniversary of Hung Kings, the legendary nation founders.

The event held at the Hanoi - Moscow multifunctional complex Incentra in the Russian capital saw the participation of representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, agencies, associations, and Vietnamese people who are living, working and studying in Moscow.

The participants solemnly offered incense and traditional offerings to Hung Kings.



Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese People Association in Russia Tran Phu Thuan affirmed that Hung King's Commemoration Day, which falls on the tenth day of the third lunar month or April 18 this year, is a celebration of great importance among Vietnamese citizens, particularly those living abroad as they can together express gratitude to the ancestors and consolidate the national solidarity.

The worship of the Hung Kings, closely related to the Vietnamese people’s tradition of ancestor worship, was recognised as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2012./.