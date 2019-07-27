“Mother and child” painting by hearing-impaired artist Duong Phuong Linh (Source: VNA)

“Mother and child” painting by hearing-impaired artist Duong Phuong Linh is being displayed at the RealEYES art gallery at Vinicio hotel, Ansedonia town, Italy’s Tuscany region from July 26 and August 5.Linh, who was born to deaf, expressed her strong feeling for happiness and hope for a bright future through the painting, which depicts an ethnic mother in Sa Pa mountainous town in the northwest of Vietnam carrying her baby on the back and keeping her eyes ahead.The painting is among 12 excellent art works of independent artists and disadvantaged students from art universities and schools. They will then travel to other Italian regions before they are auctioned for charity.Their art works will contribute to the funding of the project “Le Cellule di Francesca” (Francesca’s Cells) to study the acute myeloid leukemia.RealEYES is a competition held by Nana Onlus, a non-profit organisation that promotes education through fostering creative cultural and educational activities for disadvantaged children.-VNA