Paintings of Vietnamese, RoK artists on display
An exhibition of 300 paintings by artists from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea opened at Hanoi Museum on December 27, aiming to promote cultural exchange between the two countries.
A visitor to the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition of 300 paintings by artists from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea opened at Hanoi Museum on December 27, aiming to promote cultural exchange between the two countries.
The event was jointly held by Nguyen Trai University and the Vietnam Fine Arts Association in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-RoK diplomatic ties.
The works on display include those by outstanding artists such as Vu Trong Tuan, Hoang Dang Nhuan, Truong Be and Vu Duong from Vietnam and Han Heewon, Chae Jongkee, Lee Johnlip and Kim Sungnam from the RoK.
The exhibition is an opportunity to popularise the image of Vietnamese people and culture to the RoK people, and at the same time help Vietnamese people understand more about Korean culture through paintings.
The exhibition will last until the end of March 2023./.