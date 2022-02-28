Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,140 VND/USD on February 28, down 6 VND from the last working day of previous week (February 25).

Business ACV wins Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has been honoured at Corporate Excellence Category at the 2022 Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards (APEA) held in Ho Chi Minh City under the theme “The Epitome of Success.”

Business GIZ project to nurture German startup ideas in Vietnam German development agency GIZ on February 26 hosted a virtual event called “Innovate for Impact” to attract new business ideas from German alumni who are interested in applying them in Vietnam.

Business Mindset reform critical to agricultural development: minister The agricultural sector will have to reform its production mindset so as to turn Vietnam into one of the countries with leading agriculture in the world, according to Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.