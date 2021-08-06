Pandemic-hit labourers, businesses get timely support
Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities have proactively carried out 12 policies in support of employees and employers who are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese ministries, sectors and localities have proactively carried out 12 policies in support of employees and employers who are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).
As of August 4, the social insurance agency had reviewed and informed around 375,000 employers with nearly 11.2 million employees about a decrease in the insurance premium for occupational accidents and diseases from July 2021 to the end of June 2022 with a total amount of about 4.3 trillion VND (187.5 million USD).
At the same time, 22 provinces and cities have implemented the policy of suspending contributions to the Retirement and Survivorship Fund of 136 employers with 17,657 employees, with a total amount of over 108 billion VND.
To date, 21 provinces and cities have paid nearly 48,000 labourers who have their work contracts suspended or have to take no-pay leave with a total support budget of nearly 98.3 billion VND.
A total of 1,122 workers who are forced to stop working in six provinces and cities have also received support with a total budget of over 1.4 billion VND.
As of August 4, over 7,100 business households affected by the pandemic had received a total amount of nearly 15.8 billion VND in support.
The MoLISA said that it is urging People’s Committees of provinces and cities to direct departments and local People’s Committees to make lists of people and businesses in need to help them get timely assistance./.