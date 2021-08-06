Society Poor in HCM City benefitting from “social welfare pack” programme Together with launching its second support package of nearly 900 billion VND (29.3 million USD) for pandemic-hit residents, Ho Chi Minh City is also carrying out a “social welfare pack” programme providing essential items to the needy during social distancing.

Society Citizen protection measures quickly implemented regarding death of Vietnamese man in Japan Vietnamese diplomatic missions in Japan will continue to coordinate with Japanese agencies for the urgent investigation into the death of a Vietnamese man in Osaka while implementing necessary citizen protection measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang informed at a regular press conference of the ministry held online on August 5.

Society Vietnam Social Security acts to support workers, businesses amid COVID-19 The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has carried out solutions to provide maximum support to businesses and workers who are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, following the Government’s Resolution No 68/NQ-CP and the Prime Minister’s Decision No 23/2021/QD-TTg.