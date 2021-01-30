Culture - Sports Exhibition in Quang Nam introduces Colombian flowers The Colombian Embassy in Vietnam on January 28 kicked off a photo exhibition in Hoi An city of the central province of Quang Nam, introducing 22 photos of flowers of Colombia taken by photographer Monika Herran Restrepo.

Culture - Sports Hanoi: Spring Festival held to welcome Tet holiday Spring Festival 2021 will take place at Hanoi’s Vietnam Cultural Arts Exhibition Centre from January 29 to February 7 to celebrate the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Culture - Sports French films screened free online during Tet holiday The French Institute in Vietnam (L'Espace) will offer free screenings of French films online from January 29 to February 28 during an event called “Cine-Tet: Nouvel An, Nouveaux Film” (Cine-Tet: New Year, New Film).

Culture - Sports RoK-sponsored children’s library opens in Hanoi A children’s library named The Dream Plus Library was launched at the Hanoi Library at a ceremony held on January 27.