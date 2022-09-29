Society Lao Cai receive 110 Vietnamese nationals from Chinese authorities Border guards at the Lao Cai International Border Gate, the northern province of Lao Cai, received 110 Vietnamese nationals handed over by the Hekou border checkpoint of China on September 28.

Society Households in saltwater affected Ca Mau to access to clean water More than 1,000 households in areas affected by drought and saline intrusion in the southernmost province of Ca Mau will be provided with clean water through a clean water supply system project which was officially inaugurated on September 27.

Society German Unity Day celebrated in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a meeting on September 28 to celebrate the 32nd German Unity Day (October 3).