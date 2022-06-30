Society Conference to enhance unity of awareness, action regarding OV affairs The upcoming conference on implement the Politburo’s Conclusion regarding overseas Vietnamese (OV) affairs aims to ensure the coherence in awareness and actions among agencies and organisations and enhance their understanding of the significance of the matter to great national unity, according to Ambassador Ngo Trinh Ha, Vice Chairman of the State Committee on OV Affairs.

Society Hanoi finalises design of Tran Hung Dao bridge The Hanoi’s People’s Committee has chosen the final design for Tran Hung Dao bridge, which will cross Hong (Red) River and connect three urban districts of the capital city, after three months of consideration.

Society Initiative to protect food systems in Asian mega delta launched in Can Tho The “Securing the Food Systems of Asian Mega-Deltas for Climate and Livelihood Resilience” Initiative (AMD) was launched at a conference in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 28.

Society Vietnam enhances educational cooperation with Hungary Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son had a working session with Hungarian Minister of Culture and Innovation Janos Csak in Budapest on June 28 to discuss how to intensify education and training cooperation between the two countries in the coming time.