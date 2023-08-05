World Top Vietnamese legislator’s Indonesia visit important to parliamentary diplomacy: official The official visit to Indonesia by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam is a "very important" step in parliamentary diplomacy between the two countries, said Fadli Zon, Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation of the House of Representatives of Indonesia.

World Stronger int'l commitment needed for global food security: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), emphasised the need for a stronger commitment and collective efforts from the international community to break the vicious cycle between conflict and poverty on August 3.