A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of CPV Central Committee (CPVCC) and head of its Commission for Organisation, paid a working visit to South Africa from July 27-31.The visit was made at the invitation of the African National Congress (ANC) ruling party.While in South Africa, Chinh held talks with ANC President and President of the host country Cyril Ramaphosa, and General Secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Blade Nzimande, who is also Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology.The official and his entourage also had a working session with representatives of the University of South Africa, and met with the Vietnamese community and the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in the country.South African leaders spoke highly of the visit and lauded Vietnam’s role and position in the region and the world at large.They affirmed the importance they attach to promoting the traditional solidarity and friendship between the two countries via party and state channels, and expressed their wish to visit Vietnam to learn from the country’s experience in national construction and development, party building and rectification, anti-corruption and high-ranking party official training.The hosts suggested enhancing bilateral cooperation in diplomacy, economy, trade, national defence and security, agriculture, education-training, energy and people-to-people exchanges.They also expressed their viewpoints on settling East Sea disputes by peaceful measures and on the basis of international law, especially the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.Chinh proposed orientations and measures to boost the traditional relations between the CPV and the ANC and the SACP, as well as the partnership for cooperation and development between the two countries.Host and guests agreed to step up the exchange of delegations and the sharing of information and experience in organisation, management and personnel training.They consented to soon the organise the fourth meeting of the Vietnam-South Africa Trade Committee in Hanoi, increase measures to consolidate the legal framework for the bilateral collaboration, and create favourable conditions for cooperation in diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, agriculture, energy, national security and defence.They will also create optimal conditions for Vietnamese to live and work in South Africa, continue their close and effective coordination at multilateral regional and international forums, and support each other in expanding relations with political parties and countries in the respective regions.-VNA