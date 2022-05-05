Party Central Committee discusses summary of land-related policy reform resolution
An overview of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Members of the 13th Party Central Committee discussed a project to summarise the 10-year implementation of the resolution on continuing to reform land-related policies and laws on May 5, the second sitting day of their ongoing fifth plenum.
The discussion were chaired by Politburo member and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Resolution No. 19-NQ/TW on the work was adopted at the sixth session of the 11th Party Central Committee.
In the afternoon, members of the committee discussed in groups on a project to review the 15-year implementation of a resolution released at the seventh session of the 10th Party Central Committee regarding agriculture, farmers and rural areas.
The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee will run until May 10./.