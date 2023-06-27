Politics PM suggests Vietnam, China improve cooperation quality Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh suggested Vietnam and China step up all-level contacts and raise the quality of cooperation across spheres, particularly in economy, trade and investment, at his meeting with Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing on June 27.

Videos Prime Minister meets with Chinese top leader On June 27, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on June 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.