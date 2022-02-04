Politics PM orders implementing tasks after Tet Vietnam has basically fulfilled targets regarding the organisation of the Tet (Lunar New Year), the country’s biggest traditional festival, with security, safety and social welfare ensured, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed on February 3.

Politics Foreign experts praise CPV’s sound leadership The sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is the foundation and the leading factor determining every victory of Vietnam’s revolution, international experts and scholars have affirmed.

Politics UN lauds Vietnam’s contributions to peacekeeping operations United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has applauded Vietnam’s engagement and contributions to UN peacekeeping operations during a meeting with Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN on February 2.