Party chief offers incense at Thang Long Royal Citadel
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense in tribute to late kings and talented persons who had made contributions to the nation at Kinh Thien Palace in Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on February 4, the fourth day of the Lunar New Year.
The Party leader affirmed the resolve to uphold Vietnamese traditional values and strengthen the great national unity bloc to build a nation of wealth, democracy, equality and civilisation.
Talking with the staff of the relic site, he urged them to work harder to preserve and promote values of the UNESCO-recognised citadel to international friends and contribute to educating young generations about national traditions.
The Thang Long Imperial Citadel, which was placed on the UNESCO list in August 2010, was a power centre for over a thousand years of Vietnamese history and unique evidence of Vietnamese civilisation during the development of monarchies in Southeast Asia and East Asia.
Kinh Thien Palace is the main building in the central sector of the citadel, which is located in what is today downtown Hanoi. It sits in the centre of the complex, facing Doan Mon (south gate) and Flag Tower.
The palace was built in 1428 and is believed to be of the highest importance, hosting many royal ceremonies. It was also the place wher eroyals were invited to discuss national issues.
It was almost destroyed at the end of the 19th century by the French colonialists, however, and all that remains today is a 100-cm-high banister to the south of the plot and several large stone steps with dragon carvings./.