World Thai aviation sector struggling with COVID-19 The third COVID-19 wave that has been hitting Thailand from April this year has worsen the situation of the struggling Thai aviation industry due to uncertainty over the COVID-19 outbreak among Thai and foreign tourists.

World ASEAN Foreign Ministers to have hectic week More than 20 meetings of foreign ministers within ASEAN and between ASEAN and partner countries have taken place from August 2-6.

World ASEAN commits to maintaining nuclear weapon-free region ASEAN member countries on August 2 committed to maintaining nuclear weapon-free Southeast Asia and ensuring the right to using nuclear energy for peaceful purposes of countries.