Party chief’s article asserts CPV’s sound vision: Algerian expert
Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)Algiers (VNA) –
Showing his interest in the building of a socialist-oriented market economy in Vietnam, Mohamed Abdoun quoted the Vietnamese Party chief as saying that the introduction of the concept of socialist-oriented market economy constitutes a fundamental and creative theoretical breakthrough of the CPV, an important theoretical achievement obtained after 35 years of Doi moi (Renewal), built on the Vietnamese realities and the selective reception of international experience.
He emphasised that with its ability to self-renew, self-adapt to new situations and face great challenges, the CPV has innovated once again by promoting a unique concept of socialist-oriented market economy, while maintaining the basic tenets of Marxism-Leninism.
Abdoun said that the article by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong shows that in Vietnam, the concept of market economy is humane, and people are not “monetized”.
The management during the COVID-19 pandemic has proved the soundness of the vision, as well as the choices and orientations that the Communist Party of Vietnam has adopted.
The Communist Party of Vietnam is also steadfast in its ultimate goal of real socialism, equipped with efficient and modern means of production and an agriculture that meets the needs of the people, and even can help neighbouring countries when necessary, he added./.