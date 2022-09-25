Party delegation makes working trip to Turkey
A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation made a working trip to Turkey from September 20-24.
Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation made a working trip to Turkey from September 20-24.
During their stay, the delegation had a working sessions with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Turkey Kemal Okuyan, leaders of the external relations committee of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), head of the Turkish delegation to the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Asuman Erdogan, and officials of the Turkish Ministry of Interior.
At the working sessions, Vietnam showed interest in strengthening partnerships with political parties of Turkey, contributing to further deepening ties between the two countries in all fields.
Congratulating Turkey on its achievements in politics, external relations and socio-economic development, the delegation affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to promoting partnership with Turkey.
The two sides shared information on activities of mass organisations and their relations with the all-level administrations, while exchanging experience in managing their operations.
The Turkish officials hailed Vietnam’s role in the Asia-Pacific region as well as the country’s huge development potential.
Highlighting similarities between the two countries as well as the sound bilateral ties, they affirmed that Turkey will work closely with Vietnam at multilateral forums, hoping that the two sides will further optimise their cooperation potential for the benefits of their people.
The two sides agreed to strengthen collaboration through Party, State, parliament and people-to-people exchange channels, and discussed a number of measures to further bolster bilateral partnership in particular areas.
During their time in Turkey, the delegation also visited the Vietnamese Embassy and paid tribute to Turkish national leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk./.