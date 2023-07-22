Politics NA Chairman presides over consultations on 2023 socio-economic forum National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on July 21 chaired a consultation conference on the organization of the 2023 Vietnam Socio-Economic Forum.

Politics Top legislator meets with US Treasury Secretary The US values the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam and will continue to develop it, affirmed US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at her meeting with Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue in Hanoi on July 21.

Politics National seminar discusses renewal of external affairs work A national seminar took place in Ho Chi Minh City on July 21, reviewing the reform process of external affairs between 1986 and now and discussing the orientation for 2025 – 2045.

Politics Malaysian PM concludes official visit to Vietnam Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse left Hanoi on July 21, concluding the two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of PM Pham Minh Chinh.