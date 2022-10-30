He was welcomed at the Beijing airport by Liu Jianchao, head of the International Liaison Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China; and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai.

The visit by Party leader Trong is to highlight the foreign policy, including the affirmation of Vietnam’s consistent advocate of taking the relations with China as a top priority in the foreign policy, hoping for long-term, stable, and more effective and practical relations in the spirit of the common perceptions by high-ranking leaders of the two parties and states; and at the same time to make clear Vietnam’s concerns, just stance and legitimate interests.

The visit is to express support to the development advocates and ideologies of the 20th congress of the Communist Party of China beneficial to peace, cooperation, and development; and the “leading nucleus” position of General Secretary Xi Jinping established by the Communist Party of China.

It is also to boost China’s policy on friendship and cooperation with Vietnam./.

VNA